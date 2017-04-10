No quick shift for care of mentally challenged

While the province works on a plan that will span a decade to eliminate large residential facilities for Nova Scotians with mental disabilities, a thousand wait for placement in "small group option homes," and the province is no longer making permanent placements into larger residential settings. As of April 12, there were 929 individuals between the ages of 17 and 80 on a wait list or in large facilities seeking a transfer to a small group option home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.