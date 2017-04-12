New plan for Wind Walk unveiled

New plan for Wind Walk unveiled

Wind Walk's developers unveiled a new plan for the community they hope to take to town council after provincial approval of Okotoks' proposed annexation. First announced in May 2008, Wind Walk was touted as a cutting edge, sustainable development, lead by reality TV star Mike Holmes, within the MD of Foothills on the south side of Highway 7 near the intersection at Secondary Highway 783.

