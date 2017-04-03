New gravel pit has southwest Calgary residents worried about noise and dust
WATCH: The new southwest ring road might be good news for drivers, but it's already causing trouble for residents living next to the construction in West Springs. Carolyn Kury de Castillo has more on a new gravel pit that will operate seven days a week for 12 hours a day for at least the next four years.
