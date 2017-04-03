Mounting shortage of medical lab techs hurts most in rural Alberta, expert says
There are too few lab technicians entering the profession to keep up with the country's aging population, according to the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science. The Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science is meeting with MPs and government officials in Ottawa Tuesday to talk about the issue.
