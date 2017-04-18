Motorcycle driver killed in collision with bus in north Edmonton
A motorcycle driver died Thursday morning after being involved in a collision with a bus on a busy north Edmonton road Thursday morning. Police said the fatal crash happened near 97 Street and 157 Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC