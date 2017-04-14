Mob of Kangaroos Take Over Golf Course
Easter is a time for enjoying recreational activities, and that's true for iconic Australian natives too. Greg Tannos and friends were out for a round of golf when they were surprised by a large mob of kangaroos.
