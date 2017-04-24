Meet Ratty McRatface: Alberta town's resident rodent
The internet was asked to name a taxidermied Norway rat in an eastern Alberta town and of course, they chose Ratty McRatface. Earlier this year, residents in the Town of Bonnyville were asked to submit their ideas for the town's "name the rat" contest.
