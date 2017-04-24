Man who worked at Wetaskiwin day home accused of possessing child porn
A 40-year-old Wetaskiwin child-care worker has been arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Internet Child Exploitation began an investigation after it was alerted by members of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
