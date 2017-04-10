Man charged, Calgary police search for suspects after weekend chase near airport
The chase lasted several hours and started with a stolen truck that police were following near the YYC Calgary International Airport just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the stolen vehicle was driven into an airport parkade, which caused property damage.
