Licensed marijuana producers keen for details in Canada's marijuana legislation

More than 50 vendors from across Canada and the United States took part in the first annual Cannabis and Hemp Expo at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Saturday; the first event of its kind in Alberta. "We decided to go ahead with it once the Liberals came into power because they obviously are going to be recreationally legalizing cannabis and that was a huge, huge boost to the industry," said show director Kevin Blackburn.

