Licensed marijuana producers keen for...

Licensed marijuana producers keen for details in Canada's marijuana legislation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

More than 50 vendors from across Canada and the United States took part in the first annual Cannabis and Hemp Expo at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Saturday; the first event of its kind in Alberta. "We decided to go ahead with it once the Liberals came into power because they obviously are going to be recreationally legalizing cannabis and that was a huge, huge boost to the industry," said show director Kevin Blackburn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Sat Dont matter 49
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Sat Andrea 2
News Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion Mar 23 The truth 1
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Mar 23 AVAAKILA 12
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 20 I am the dumb far... 4
News Fire at Winnipeg tax centre (Mar '13) Mar 19 Dan b 4
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,407 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC