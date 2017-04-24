Let's Go Oilers' sign lights up downt...

Let's Go Oilers' sign lights up downtown Edmonton building

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

A nine-storey building on Jasper Avenue will be sporting a new look during Edmonton's playoff run: a "Let's Go Oilers" light projection. The message will light up the side of the Jasper OnEleven building at 11020 Jasper Avenue throughout the Oilers' playoff run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Judge: Drag Week 19 hr Hairy Potter -- KHAN 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) Apr 26 Sucks to be U 3
Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca... Apr 26 ckrangle 1
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 19 Joey 50
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC