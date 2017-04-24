Let's Go Oilers' sign lights up downtown Edmonton building
A nine-storey building on Jasper Avenue will be sporting a new look during Edmonton's playoff run: a "Let's Go Oilers" light projection. The message will light up the side of the Jasper OnEleven building at 11020 Jasper Avenue throughout the Oilers' playoff run.
