Lethbridge thieves steal puppies, drag owner 30 feet and strike her with vehicle

Five French bulldog puppies were stolen from a Lethbridge home, and their owner, in a frantic pursuit, was struck by the fleeing vehicle, say police in the southern Alberta city. Investigators said on Sunday just before 1:30 p.m., a couple responding to a Kijiji ad advertising the three-week-old puppies for sale visited the woman's home on Trent Rd. The owner left the room where the couple were viewing the puppies and came back to find they had fled the home with the canines.

