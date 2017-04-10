Lethbridge County woman says rings stolen while in hospital
Elaine Heidt says two of her rings were stolen while she laid on a gurney at the Chinook Regional Hospital after suffering from a brain aneurysm in early March. After being released from the hospital just over a week ago, a Lethbridge County woman is pleading for the safe return of two rings that she says were forcefully removed from her fingers as she lay on a gurney clinging to life at the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|Apr 8
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC