Lethbridge County woman says rings stolen while in hospital

Elaine Heidt says two of her rings were stolen while she laid on a gurney at the Chinook Regional Hospital after suffering from a brain aneurysm in early March. After being released from the hospital just over a week ago, a Lethbridge County woman is pleading for the safe return of two rings that she says were forcefully removed from her fingers as she lay on a gurney clinging to life at the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

Alberta

