Lethbridge breweries attend inaugural...

Lethbridge breweries attend inaugural Alberta Craft Brew Convention

WATCH ABOVE: The two craft breweries in Lethbridge are taking advantage of Alberta's new craft beer funding announced this week at the inaugural Alberta Craft Brew Convention. Katelyn Wilson reports.

Alberta

