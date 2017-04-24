Kings of Leon Tack on Fall Dates to '...

Kings of Leon Tack on Fall Dates to 'Walls' Tour

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Kings of Leon continue to add tour dates to the trek in support of their 2016 LP Walls , with the rockers plotting a 16-date fall tour. A month after the group's long summer jaunt , the Followill gang will once again hit the road starting September 27th in Charlotte, North Carolina and wind around the U.S. and western Canada before concluding the trek with three Florida dates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 19 Joey 50
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Apr 8 Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Apr 8 Who went and lived 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC