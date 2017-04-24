Kings of Leon Tack on Fall Dates to 'Walls' Tour
Kings of Leon continue to add tour dates to the trek in support of their 2016 LP Walls , with the rockers plotting a 16-date fall tour. A month after the group's long summer jaunt , the Followill gang will once again hit the road starting September 27th in Charlotte, North Carolina and wind around the U.S. and western Canada before concluding the trek with three Florida dates.
