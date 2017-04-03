Just Energy $10,000 Donation from Jus...

Just Energy $10,000 Donation from Just Energy Foundation Secures...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The Just Energy Foundation has partnered with Breakfast Club of Canada to help alleviate hunger for Ontario school children. The donation enables the Club to provide a breakfast to a child in need, for as little as $1 per day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 4 LRT The Original 3
News MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana... Apr 3 Stop Statism 1
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 1 Dont matter 49
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Apr 1 Andrea 2
News Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion Mar 23 The truth 1
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Mar 23 AVAAKILA 12
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC