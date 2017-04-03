'It's on national TV, it's all over C...

'It's on national TV, it's all over Canada': Alberta Indigenous...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Yellowknife's Leela Gilday poses on the red carpet wearing a dress designed by Northern designer Trishna Marlowe. The dress is called 'What would a Dene woman wear to the Junos?' Three northern Indigenous musicians took to the red carpet at the Juno Awards all wearing dresses from an Indigenous designer from the North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vimy to honour heroes Tue LRT The Original 3
News MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana... Apr 3 Stop Statism 1
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 1 Dont matter 49
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Apr 1 Andrea 2
News Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion Mar 23 The truth 1
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Mar 23 AVAAKILA 12
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC