Is it safe to take off your winter tires in Alberta?
Al Junior, a sales rep at Kal Tire in Lethbridge, says he's been booking appointments since the beginning of March. "For me personally, the beginning part of April is usually the best as an all-season tire doesn't perform in any condition that is under 7 C," Junior said.
