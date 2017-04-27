Inter-provincial investigation leads ...

Inter-provincial investigation leads to arrest

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Airdrie City View

An inter-provincial investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man in relation to a rash of pharmacy robberies in Alberta and Ontario, including Airdrie's Sandstone Pharmacy on March 20. The collaboration between RCMP, Calgary Police, Windsor Police and Ontario Provincial Police led to the identification and arrest of Dustin Robinson, a former resident of Sarnia, Ont., currently living in Calgary. Robinson has been charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of disguise for the Alberta incidents and also faces 24 additional criminal code charges in Ontario from the investigation of 14 robberies across several Ontario jurisdictions between October 2016 and March 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Airdrie City View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Wed Smokey 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) Wed Sucks to be U 3
Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca... Wed ckrangle 1
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 19 Joey 50
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC