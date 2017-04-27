Inter-provincial investigation leads to arrest

An inter-provincial investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man in relation to a rash of pharmacy robberies in Alberta and Ontario, including Airdrie's Sandstone Pharmacy on March 20. The collaboration between RCMP, Calgary Police, Windsor Police and Ontario Provincial Police led to the identification and arrest of Dustin Robinson, a former resident of Sarnia, Ont., currently living in Calgary. Robinson has been charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of disguise for the Alberta incidents and also faces 24 additional criminal code charges in Ontario from the investigation of 14 robberies across several Ontario jurisdictions between October 2016 and March 2017.

