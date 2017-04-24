Inter Pipeline says crude leak east of Edmonton came from its system
Inter Pipeline Ltd. said Monday that its Cold Lake pipeline was the source of an oil leak discovered late last week in an industrial area east of Edmonton. The company said it learned of a potential leak near its Strathcona Terminal at around noon Friday, but it wasn't until Monday morning that it confirmed the oil came from its line.
