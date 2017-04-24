Inter Pipeline says Alberta crude oil leak came from its line
A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday. Calgary-based Inter Pipeline has isolated a segment of the pipeline near its Strathcona Terminal in Edmonton for repairs, and said it is working with regulators to investigate the cause of the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC