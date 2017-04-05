Instrument of God now in museum

St. Albert Gazette

Adolphe Boissoneault plays a hymn on the Baldwin Cinema III organ that he and his wife Florence recently donated to the Musee Morinville Museum. The organ was the replacement for the large pipe organ at the St. Jean Baptiste Church for a time.

Alberta

