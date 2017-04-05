Instrument of God now in museum
Adolphe Boissoneault plays a hymn on the Baldwin Cinema III organ that he and his wife Florence recently donated to the Musee Morinville Museum. The organ was the replacement for the large pipe organ at the St. Jean Baptiste Church for a time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Tue
|LRT The Original
|3
|MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana...
|Mon
|Stop Statism
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 1
|Dont matter
|49
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Apr 1
|Andrea
|2
|Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion
|Mar 23
|The truth
|1
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Mar 23
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC