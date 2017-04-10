in Photos: Alberta Orchid Society celebrates 40th anniversary with annual spring display
The 2017 Orchid Fair took over the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert this weekend, showcasing hundreds of varieties of the plant - some from as far away as Taiwan, Ecuador, and California. "Orchids are one of the largest plant families with over 30,000 species," said Darrell Albert, President of the Orchid Society of Alberta.
