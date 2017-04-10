in Photos: Alberta Orchid Society cel...

in Photos: Alberta Orchid Society celebrates 40th anniversary with annual spring display

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The 2017 Orchid Fair took over the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert this weekend, showcasing hundreds of varieties of the plant - some from as far away as Taiwan, Ecuador, and California. "Orchids are one of the largest plant families with over 30,000 species," said Darrell Albert, President of the Orchid Society of Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Sun meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Sun Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Sun how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Sat Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Sat Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Sat Who went and lived 1
News Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders Sat Mac 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC