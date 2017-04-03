History Check app puts gems of Alberta's past at your fingertips
Self-guided tours of Alberta - complete with thousands of interesting historical facts along the way - will soon be a click away thanks to the History Check app. The free app and website are set to launch in June 2017 with an estimated 5,000 points of interest.
