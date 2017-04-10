Graphic novel dives deep into Alberta's history with tribute to Frank Slide
Calgary artist Ben Rankel is using the Frank Slide as a backdrop for a forthcoming graphic novel. A Calgary artist hopes to inspire people to look deeper into Alberta history with a fictional graphic novel set around the Frank Slide - a deadly 1903 rockslide in Frank, Alta., that buried the eastern side of the mining town in limestone, killing more than 80 people.
