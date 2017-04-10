Graphic novel dives deep into Alberta...

Graphic novel dives deep into Alberta's history with tribute to Frank Slide

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Calgary artist Ben Rankel is using the Frank Slide as a backdrop for a forthcoming graphic novel. A Calgary artist hopes to inspire people to look deeper into Alberta history with a fictional graphic novel set around the Frank Slide - a deadly 1903 rockslide in Frank, Alta., that buried the eastern side of the mining town in limestone, killing more than 80 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Apr 8 Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Apr 8 Who went and lived 1
News Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders Apr 8 Mac 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,806 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC