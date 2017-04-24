Global Calgary's Gord Gillies honoured by RTDNA Canada with lifetime achievement award
Gillies, who has worked at Global Calgary for 25 years, will take home the Prairie Region Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's awards ceremony in Calgary on April 29. "From the bottom of my heart, I am absolutely thrilled. I have been blessed to work with many, many great people who have guided me along the way," Gillies said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Judge: Drag Week
|Fri
|Hairy Potter -- KHAN
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Apr 26
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca...
|Apr 26
|ckrangle
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC