Fort McMurray wildfire rebuild gainin...

Fort McMurray wildfire rebuild gaining momentum as hurdles cleared

9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A long-delayed building boom in Fort McMurray is ramping up as homeowners, insurers, contractors, and officials in the Alberta city clear hurdles that hindered reconstruction after the devastating wildfire last May. While many residents and businesses had hoped to break ground last year, challenges ranged from the amount of debris that had to be removed to the volume of permits and insurance claims that needed to be processed. Efforts to rebuild some of the more than 2,500 dwellings destroyed were also delayed as the risks and costs of winter construction meant many decided to put off the work.

Alberta

