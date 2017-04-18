Former Calgary man Farah Mohamed Shir...

Former Calgary man Farah Mohamed Shirdon 1 of 2 Canadians added to U.S. terrorist list

The U.S. Department of State designated former Calgary resident Farah Mohamed Shirdon, left, and former Quebec pharmacy student Tarek Sakr as Specially Designated Global Terrorists. Farah Mohamed Shirdon and Tarek Sakr were named as "Specially Designated Global Terrorists," according to a release from the State Department.

Alberta

