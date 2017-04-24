Five stories in the news today, April 26
Jane Philpott, Minister of Health speaks following the announcement of changes regarding the legalization of marijuana during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday April 13, 2017. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott says she's aiming to release statistics on overdose deaths in Canada but is frustrated with provinces and territories that haven't provided data in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis.
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|8 hr
|Smokey
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca...
|11 hr
|ckrangle
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
