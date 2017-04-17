Firefighters cut paths through ice to...

Firefighters cut paths through ice to shore to save Alberta horses

Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Horses that were struggling after falling through thin ice in northwestern Alberta were saved by rescuers who cut paths to the shore with chainsaws. Trevor Grant, the County of Grande Prairie's fire chief, says 10 horses fell through a frozen dugout on a rural property on Sunday.

Alberta

