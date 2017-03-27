Fire rips through Grande Prairie home...

Fire rips through Grande Prairie home for second time within a year

24 min ago Read more: CBC News

A Grande Prairie, Alta., house under construction was destroyed by fire Saturday for the second time in less than a year. The house was destroyed, but firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Alberta

