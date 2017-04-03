Finding traces of the 44 missing Canadian soldiers of Vimy
At the age of 23, Pvt. Thomas Albin Snelgrove left Vermilion, Alberta, and became one of 200 Canadian soldiers who took refuge in a labyrinthine cave on the Douai Plain on the eve of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy to honour heroes
|14 hr
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|22 hr
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|22 hr
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|22 hr
|Mac
|1
|Book chronicles journey of Alta. farmworkers
|22 hr
|Mac
|1
|Parade to commemorate Battle of Vimy Ridge set ...
|22 hr
|Who went and lived
|1
|Strength in numbers
|22 hr
|Go Fish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC