Fatality inquiry blames fentanyl for inmatea s death

A two-page fatality inquiry report on the 2011 prison death of a Hatter convicted of first-degree murder places the blame on fentanyl, and makes no recommendations. "The evidence heard and considered at the fatality inquiry did not suggest a criticism, review or recommendation in respect of the Commissioner's Directives nor Board of Investigation Report as presented," reads the report written by Provincial Court Judge George J. Gaschler, and released publicly last week.

Alberta

