Fargo Season 3 set to film at Calgary elementary school April 17
Calgary fans of the TV series Fargo should be on the lookout Easter Monday as filming is set to take place in the Mayland Heights neighbourhood. A notice to local residents from Calgary Economic Development says the filming will primarily take place at Mayland Heights School on Maunsell Drive N.E. and there will be a number of "no parking" areas as a result.
