Fallout cosplayer confronted by polic...

Fallout cosplayer confronted by police after citizens mistake Pringles cans for a bomb

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Neowin.net

A man was arrested earlier this week in Grande Prairie, Canada after some confusion over his Fallout: New Vegas cosplay outfit, image seen above. Although nobody was harmed in the encounter, wearing an outfit from a post-apocalyptic game in public, that just happens to include a gas mask and a trench coat, coupled with a New California Republic flag was probably not the best idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Apr 8 Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Apr 8 Who went and lived 1
News Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders Apr 8 Mac 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC