Fallout cosplayer confronted by police after citizens mistake Pringles cans for a bomb
A man was arrested earlier this week in Grande Prairie, Canada after some confusion over his Fallout: New Vegas cosplay outfit, image seen above. Although nobody was harmed in the encounter, wearing an outfit from a post-apocalyptic game in public, that just happens to include a gas mask and a trench coat, coupled with a New California Republic flag was probably not the best idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|Apr 8
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC