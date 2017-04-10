Ewan McGregor says playing two brothers on 'Fargo' an 'amazing challenge'
The Scottish actor's prosthetic paunch is key to his transformation into Ray Stussy, one of two brothers he plays on the third season of the Alberta-shot, Coen Brothers-inspired FX series "Fargo." Ray, a parole officer, has a long-running grudge against his more handsome and successful older brother Emmit, the "Parking Lot King of Minnesota."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|Apr 8
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC