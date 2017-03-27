Emergency crews warn to stay off ice after woman rescued from Edmonton river
A woman was rescued from the fast-moving North Saskatchewan River on Saturday - and emergency rescue services are reminding Edmontonians to stay off the ice. Crews were called to an area below the Old Timers Cabin on Scona Road and 99A Street after reports of a young woman in her 20s standing on a frozen section of the river.
