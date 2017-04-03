Elderly woman dies after Air Canada flight's emergency landing in Calgary
A 78-year-old woman who went into medical distress on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Vancouver this week has died, despite a heroic effort by her fellow passengers to save her life. Witnesses said the woman became extremely ill, then unresponsive on board the 314-passenger flight as it was travelling somewhere above Saskatchewan on Tuesday night.
