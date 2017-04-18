Edmonton Trail: One of many main streets planned for redevelopment
While Edmonton Trail has recently been developed with the new Bridgeland Cycle Track in Dec. 2016, the plans for the main street hardly stops there. The development projects are part a master vision called the Main Street Initiative - which will include a total of 24 main streets.
