Edmonton man charged in Alberta-Saskatchewan fentanyl bust
An Edmonton man is facing trafficking and firearms charges after $50,000 worth of fentanyl and other drugs were intercepted by police. The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team recently joined forces with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit Saskatchewan to "stem the flow" of the deadly drug between the two provinces, ALERT said in a statement.
