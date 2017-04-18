Edmonton city councillors reject $220 million elevated LRT option
Councillors on the city's executive committee heard Tuesday the pros and cons and the notion has been dismissed once and for all. The word councillors got from the administration is, lifting the LRT over five intersections won't really change much on traffic because congestion is already troubling.
