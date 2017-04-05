Economist says challenges still ahead...

Economist says challenges still ahead for Alberta economy

Okotoks is well positioned to take advantage of new economic opportunities as Alberta's economy shows signs of turning around after a punishing recession, said a top provincial economist. Todd Hirsch, chief economist at ATB Financial, said he expects Alberta's oil and gas sector will be stable this year, but without much growth this year.

Alberta

