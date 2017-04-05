Economist says challenges still ahead for Alberta economy
Okotoks is well positioned to take advantage of new economic opportunities as Alberta's economy shows signs of turning around after a punishing recession, said a top provincial economist. Todd Hirsch, chief economist at ATB Financial, said he expects Alberta's oil and gas sector will be stable this year, but without much growth this year.
