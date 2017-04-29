Eco-rebates give Albertans chance to cash in
Energy Efficiency Alberta launched the last parts of its residential retail rebate program Friday. Now, in addition to cash back on solar panels, windows and insulation, Albertans can get rebates on fridges, light bulbs and showerheads to save energy and fight climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Judge: Drag Week
|Fri
|Hairy Potter -- KHAN
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Apr 26
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca...
|Apr 26
|ckrangle
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC