Eastern weekend snowfall continues in...

Eastern weekend snowfall continues in Edmonton, causes power outages in Alberta communities

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton continued to be hit with a spring snowfall Saturday, while some Alberta communities were dealing with power outages. Albertans got another lesson from Mother Nature that April doesn't mean the end of winter weather in the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Apr 8 Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Apr 8 Who went and lived 1
News Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders Apr 8 Mac 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,332,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC