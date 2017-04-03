Drunk Canadian pilot sentenced to jail and a flying ban

A "severely impaired" Canadian airline pilot who appeared to have passed out in the cockpit of an early-morning flight to Mexico on New Year's Eve has been sentenced to eight months in prison and a one-year flying ban upon release, prosecution said on Monday. The Sunwing Airlines flight, carrying 105 passengers and crew, was set to make two stops in Canadian cities before heading south to Cancun on New Year's Eve last year.

