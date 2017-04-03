Drunk Canadian pilot sentenced to jai...

Drunk Canadian pilot sentenced to jail and a flying ban

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A "severely impaired" Canadian airline pilot who appeared to have passed out in the cockpit of an early-morning flight to Mexico on New Year's Eve has been sentenced to eight months in prison and a one-year flying ban upon release, prosecution said on Monday. The Sunwing Airlines flight, carrying 105 passengers and crew, was set to make two stops in Canadian cities before heading south to Cancun on New Year's Eve last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana... 4 hr Stop Statism 1
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 1 Dont matter 49
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Apr 1 Andrea 2
News Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion Mar 23 The truth 1
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Mar 23 AVAAKILA 12
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mar 20 I am the dumb far... 4
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC