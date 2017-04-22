Deep boots help MD cause and win glory for fire dept
It also earned the fearless firefighting team the distinction of being the charity organization's Fire Department of the Year for their exemplary and continued efforts in fundraising and public awareness. St. Albert firefighter and fundraiser spokesperson Jay Howells said that the honour came right out of the blue for the team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC