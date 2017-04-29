Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace tragedies

Lainie Fuhrmann, alongside her mom Jacki, holds a portrait of her grandfather Jim Jamieson in front of the family of Sharla Collier and the mother of Tara McDonald at the Day of Mourning ceremony Friday at Mountain View Cemetery. Collier was murdered while working as a youth care worker and McDonald was killed in a robbery while working at a restaurant.

