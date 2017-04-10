Crowchild Trail upgrades include plan...

Crowchild Trail upgrades include plans for Bow River bridge

The City of Calgary finished its study on potential upgrades to Crowchild Trail, and if approved, there will be changes as soon as spring 2017. The study , which wrapped in December 2016, focused on Crowchild Trail between 24 Avenue N.W. and 17 Avenue S.W. Recommendations will go before a special transportation committee on April 19. "What we are able to achieve is an added lane across the Bow River bridge in each direction and, with some adjustments to the ramps and that kind of thing, make some improvements right away to add some continuous lanes onto Crowchild Trail," project manager Feisal Lakha said Thursday.

Alberta

