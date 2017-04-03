Cowboys, immigrants, First Nations and hockey players (of course): The Canadian soldiers at Vimy
To mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, the National Post tells some of the incredible soldiers' stories in collaboration with the Vimy Foundation and drawing on the resources of Ancestry , which has extensive military and historical records. Henry "Ducky" Norwest, Lance Corporal, was born in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.
