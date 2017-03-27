City staff recommend some Prince Char...

City staff recommend some Prince Charles traffic-calming measures be permanent

Data headed to the Urban Planning Committee shows traffic-calming measures in Edmonton's Prince Charles neighbourhood have been effective in reducing vehicle traffic and city staff are recommending some changes be permanent. High vehicle traffic, high speeds and concerns for pedestrian safety brought changes to the neighbourhood in July 2015.

